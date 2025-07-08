A pair of crashes on the A14 outside a town are causing traffic chaos.

Police were called to a four-vehicle crash on the westbound carriageway, between junctions 34 and 35, near Newmarket, just before 8am.

The road is blocked and emergency services are at the scene.

There is traffic chaos on the A14 outside Newmarket, between junctions 34 and 35, after a pair of incidents on each carriageway. Picture: Google Maps. Inset: iStock

There is around 45 minutes of delays on approach.

Meanwhile, at 8.40am, National Highways took to X to say the outside lane on the eastbound carriageway in the same area was shut after a multi-vehicle collision.

Delays of around 25 minutes were reported.

By 9.10am, Highways posted again to say the eastbound carriageway had reopened.