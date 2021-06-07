Traffic is moving at 'snail pace' due to a broken down lorry blocking an A14 slip road near Newmarket.

The exit ramp on the eastbound carriageway at junction 37 at Exning has been blocked with traffic backing up along the A142 Fordham Road.

Officers from Highways England have urged drivers to find alternative routes where possible.

Traffic is moving at 'snail pace' due to a broken down lorry blocking an A14 slip road near Newmarket. Picture: Phil Fuller

