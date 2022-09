More news, no ads

A broken down vehicle on the A14 near Newmarket has caused delays of at least 25 minutes.

One eastbound lane between Junctions 37 and 38, on the Newmarket Bypass, is closed.

Traffic officers are en route to the scene.

A vehicle has broken down between Junctions 37 and 38 near Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

National Highways East is urging motorists to take care on approach.

Journeys may take longer than normal.