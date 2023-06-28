Newmarket trainer’s wife launches new fashion brand
A trainer’s wife is hoping her newly launched fashion brand will help promote Newmarket’s unique history, and racing heritage, across the world.
Hanako Varian, whose husband is Classic winning trainer, Roger, is the creative force behind Newmarket 875 which, simply translated, is Ha-na-ko in Japanese wordplay Goroawase.
It is a new collection of stylish, high end, clothing which she hopes will become wardrobe essentials for men, women and children.
Born in Japan, it was Hanako’s love of horses that first drew her to Britain and, after studying equine and veterinary science at university, she was accepted on the inaugural Darley Flying Start course, the brainchild of Godolphin racing’s founder, Sheikh Mohammed, back in 2003, and later worked at Dalham Hall managing his Japanese thoroughbred interests.
Now the mother-of three, is embracing her new role as a fashion entrepreneur and through it her chance to share Newmarket with the world.