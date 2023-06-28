A trainer’s wife is hoping her newly launched fashion brand will help promote Newmarket’s unique history, and racing heritage, across the world.

Hanako Varian, whose husband is Classic winning trainer, Roger, is the creative force behind Newmarket 875 which, simply translated, is Ha-na-ko in Japanese wordplay Goroawase.

It is a new collection of stylish, high end, clothing which she hopes will become wardrobe essentials for men, women and children.

Hanniko with her husband trainer Roger and their Royal Ascot winner King Of Steel. Picture: Mark Westley

Hanniko Varian has launched her own fashion brand called Newmarket 875. Picture: Mark Westley

Hanako is looking forward to sharing her new collection of wardrobe essentials. Picture: Mark Westley

Born in Japan, it was Hanako’s love of horses that first drew her to Britain and, after studying equine and veterinary science at university, she was accepted on the inaugural Darley Flying Start course, the brainchild of Godolphin racing’s founder, Sheikh Mohammed, back in 2003, and later worked at Dalham Hall managing his Japanese thoroughbred interests.

Now the mother-of three, is embracing her new role as a fashion entrepreneur and through it her chance to share Newmarket with the world.