Travellers drove through bushes and over a fence to make their way into a Newmarket playing field last night.

At about 6.30pm, the group of about seven caravans pitched up on the George Lambton playing fields, in Fordham Road.

The group accessed the fields through the Wickes car park, in Willie Snaith Road, driving over bushes and what was a fence to gain access to the site.

Travellers on George Lambton playing fields, Fordham Road (40405122)

It is understood West Suffolk Council are now in the early stages of using their powers to move the group on.

The length of time before the authority can move people on depends on the circumstances, and the council can take legal action ordering travellers leave sites.

Currently on the site there are the seven caravans, along with vans, cars and a tent.

Travellers on George Lambton playing fields, Fordham Road (40405125)

The site has become a popular destination for travellers to stop off at, which is looked over by the town's police station.

It is May when travellers were last at the site when, in the height of lockdown, caravans made their way onto the field via the Fordham Road entrance.