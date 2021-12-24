A family home in Soham almost caught fire after a conifer tree in its front garden was set alight last night.

Neighbours tackled the blaze on Clay Street, which had entirely engulfed the five-metre tree, with buckets and a hose and were able to bring it under control before a crew from Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue arrived to take over at around 5.20pm.

Louie Farrington who lives at the house with wife Kerry Farrington and their two children, described it as "horrendous" for the kids, adding: "It was really scary for them.

The fire quickly engulfed the conifer beside the house. (53947903)

"Fortunately there's not been any damage to the house and I believe a passer by saw those responsible and the good thing is we had some amazing people come over to help otherwise it could have all gone up.

"It's all well and good kids messing about, but when it comes to fire and people's homes, it's not on.

"It's hard because it's close to Christmas and you worry about what could have been as well, but the kids have Christmas day to look forward to now."

Neighbours were able to contain the fire before it spread to the house.

Wife Kerry added: "The neighbours were so helpful and we're lucky they were quick to rush over. The kids are ok. we spoke to police and gave them all the information we know, but we're just looking forward to Christmas now."

After the tree had been damped down, the crew left the scene at around 5.45pm.

A neighbour of the family, who asked not to be named, said: "A group of teenage boys has just set fire to conifer trees outside a family home with young children inside.

"It went up instantly, blocking access and the route out of the front door and dangerously close to the house. I've just witnessed those poor kids crying their eyes out at the bedroom window while petrified.

"Thankfully the family were helped out of the back door by us, some neighbours and passers by while another neighbour brought buckets and a hose to contain the fire.

"What a dangerous and utterly stupid thing to do. There's messing around and then there's endangering innocent people's lives. I just hope the family are ok and it hasn't ruined their Christmas."

Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 5.50pm Thursday evening by the fire service reporting a tree on fire in Clay Street, Soham.

"It is believed the fire was started deliberately and a crime has been raised for arson.

"Anyone with information should contact police online either via www.cambs.police.uk/report"