The trial of a Burwell man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl finally got underway at Ipswich Crown Court today.

The allegations against Michael Savage, of Garden Court, date back four years, when it is alleged he engaged in sexual activity with the teenager in Newmarket.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, told the court Savage, 34, first met the girl in a shop with some of her friends in April 2018.

The prosecution claims Savage offered the group cigarettes and alcohol, and got the girl's phone number.

This, Mr Potts said, led to communication between the two, and, ultimately, to sexual contact.

Mr Potts told the court that when the girl's family became aware of the communication, they told police.

He said that, although Savage denied making phone contact with the girl, texts from a phone belonging to him were found on her device.

Savage then claimed his own phone had been stolen, and that the messages could not have come from him.

He denies two charges of sexual assault.

The trial continues.

