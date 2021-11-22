The trial of Francis Smart, who is accused of assault by beating, threats to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Kennett, has been put on hold until November 29.

Defence counsel Jude Durr had earlier raised a point of law in which he argued that the jury should be discharged, asserting that some of testimony given by complainant and alleged victim Danielle Minns could prejudice the jury.

The trial, which is taking place at Ipswich Crown Court, was then adjourned last Tuesday afternoon, with the judge set to make her decision the following morning.

Ipswich Crown Court.

However, the trial was unable to continue due to Judge Peters feeling unwell and requiring a period of isolation before the case could resume.

The trial of Smart, of Bannold Drove in Waterbeach, has now been rescheduled to continue from November 29, with Smart currently on bail until that date.