The trial of a man who is accused of murdering a Newmarket mother-of-two has begun, with its jury having been sworn in today.

Thirty-three-year-old Clare Nash died at her Brickfields Avenue home in January last year, and today Charles Jessop, who is accused of her murder, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court.

Fifteen members of the jury were sworn in ahead of the prosecution's opening case tomorrow by barristers Mark Cotter and Marti Blair, after which three members will be taken off the panel.

Thirty-three-year-old Clare Nash died at her Brickfields Avenue home on January 16 last year.

The 29-year-old defendant, of Bakers Row, spoke in court only to confirm his name and to confirm he didn't know any of the jury members selected at random by the court.

Judge Martyn Levett told jurors the trial is expected to last between three and four weeks.

With coronavirus limiting how many people can be in the court and how it operates, the jury will be seated in a socially distanced way and members cannot be handed documents directly or pass them around.

Floral tributes left for Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, last year.

Judge Levett urged members to remember the government guidance to minimise the chance of a coronavirus outbreak, which could jeopardise the trial.

He said during the pandemic there had not been one outbreak linked to the Ipswich-based court, and praised court staff for ensuring it remained safe despite thousands of people going through its doors.

The prosecution will present its opening argument in full before the court tomorrow.

For information on how we can report on court proceedings, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket