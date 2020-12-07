A Newmarket man accused of murdering a mother-of-two at her home could not appear in court today after a coronavirus outbreak in prison.

The trial of Charles Jessop, 29, who stands accused of murdering Clare Nash at her home in Brickfields Avenue on January 16, was expected to start today.

But Judge Martyn Levett today told Ipswich Crown Court that Jessop, of Bakers Row, could not appear because of a Covid-19 outbreak at Norwich Prison.

He told the court the outbreak of Covid-19 in two wings of the jail meant that Jessop would be confined to his cell and could not attend a prison video link to dial in to the case.

Judge Levett said the court had attempted to contact the prison to find out if he has the virus or is just isolating because of the outbreak, but did not have a response in time for the hearing.

As well as the coronavirus outbreak having stopped the case from proceeding, barrister Keir Monteith said extra work was still needed before it could go to a trial.

During the 35 minute remote hearing Mr Monteith, Jessop's defence, and Mark Cotter, prosecuting, told the court the trial could begin as late as March next year.

Judge Levett listed the case for December 21, when and update on the progress of the case will be heard.

Earlier this year an inquest was opened and adjourned into the death of Miss Nash.

Suffolk Coroner's Court heard she was found by paramedics with severe injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick told area coroner Jaqueline Devonish that Miss Nash was given medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jessop denied murdering Miss Nash at a previous hearing and remains in custody.

