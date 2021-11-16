A court has heard how a man allegedly attacked his partner in her Kennett home, threatened her with a knife, and tried to smother her by putting a pillow over her face as she slept with their baby daughter asleep in a cot beside her.

Today, on the first day of evidence in the trial of Frank Smart, a jury at Ipswich Crown Court heard evidence from Danielle Minns, who told the court how Smart had let himself into her home at around 5.30am on February 4, 2019.

He then threatened to kill her while hitting her in the face, pulling her hair, and smothering her with a pillow as she lay in bed, the court heard.

Ipswich Crown Court

The alleged incident, at Jeddah Way, took place as the couple's other two children were asleep in neighbouring bedrooms.

Smart, of Bannold Drove in Waterbeach, has denied charges of making threats to kill, assault by beating, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has already entered guilty pleas to three charges of sending indecent or grossly offensive communications with intent to cause distress to his former partner in the days after the alleged attack.

The trial, which is expected to last a week, continues.

