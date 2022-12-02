Tribute has been paid to ‘a real gentleman’ and former captain of Newmarket’s golf club.

David Jarvis, of Duchess Drive, died at the age of 91 on Friday having lived his entire life in the town with his wife of 70 years, the late Betty Jarvis.

Mr Jarvis’ enthusiasm for motocross bike racing was passed to his sons, Craig and Carl, with his grandson Oliver competing in professional endurance races such as the Le Mans 24-hour race.

David Jarvis

“Mum and dad both captained golf teams in Newmarket and were well known in golfing circles,” said Craig.

“He was a Newmarket man born and bred, and a real gentleman who always taught us good etiquette.

“He set up the Ravenwood Hall Hotel as a business with me, and encouraged Carl in to the construction industry, having owned a building firm himself for many years.”

Mr Jarvis started out as an apprentice mechanic, later running his own building company until 1992.

A keen angler, shooter and golfer, Mr Jarvis also enjoyed horse racing.

Hi son Carl added: "He was a real gentleman, very knowledgeable, well liked and easy to talk to.

“He enjoyed watching his grandson’s races, and those of my brother, who has ridden in the Newmarket Town Plate many times.”

Mr Jarvis is survived by two sons, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.