Tributes have been paid to Newmarket historian and former town pub landlord Tony Pringle who died at his home on Tuesday.

Tony, who was 86, spent his life in Newmarket and was determined its fascinating history should be both researched and made available to its residents and the generations to come.

He had a fervent interest in all aspects of the town’s past particularly anything to do with the military and to that end he put together a website and a book, Newmarket Remembers, as a tribute to those from the town who lost their lives in two world wars.

Tony Pringle, left, who died on Tuesday. He is pictured with his great friend and fellow historian Peter Norman doing research using the Newmarket Journal archive

He was determined that they would not just be names on a war memorial and produced a permanent and accurate record of all their lives.

“With about 350 individuals to cover, albeit for only up to 40 years each, it was at times daunting,” he said modestly at the time his book was published to mark the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War.

Tony, who had served with the Royal Air Force from 1956 to 1968, was a regular visitor to the Newmarket Journal office as he compiled the book finding invaluable information in the pages of the wartime newspapers.

After leaving the RAF, Tony took over from his grandfather Sid Welch at The Five Bells pub in St Mary’s Square and was landlord there for the next 33 years.

His interest in the town’s licensed premises saw him join forces with his great friends and fellow local historians Peter Norman and David Rippington to research their history and resulted in the publication of his book last year detailing their work.

“I have lost a friend and the town has lost a man who cared passionately about Newmarket’s history,” said Mr Norman.

“He ran the website for the Newmarket Local History Society for many years and whenever we had queries from people about the town’s history , if he didn’t know the answer he would make it his business to research it.”

Local historian and Newmarket Community Award winner Dr Rachel Wood, said: “I have learned so much from Tony over the years - he has been so very generous in sharing his knowledge, not just in Newmarket, but far beyond.

“Anyone who wishes to know what inspired Tony should read his introduction to his website www.undyingmemory.net Quite apart from his commitment to honouring those whose names are recorded on the war memorials of West Suffolk and East Cambs, his firm belief that education should not be restricted shines through.

“Incredibly, Tony managed to research nearly 4,300 souls, combing archive material and visiting cemeteries to find information about their lives. Every time I look at this website, I am simply amazed by the depth and the breadth of Tony’s achievement.

“I was also very grateful to Tony for his help in the public inquiries into the future of our Weatherby rail crossing.

“Like other older residents, Tony took the time in lockdown to make a detailed witness statement about his knowledge of how local people had used the crossing.

“I am convinced that these contributions were crucial in proving our case that there was a public right of way over the crossing, and thereby ensuring that we still have a rail crossing that we can use today,” said Dr Wood.

“Most of all, I will miss the phone conversations we had, including their somewhat abrupt endings.

“I loved these chats. He had so much fascinating information at his fingertips, and in turn, you would always know he was interested in what you had to say, because he wasn’t the type to waste time on idle pleasantries. One of my favourite memories will be the phone call during which it suddenly dawned on us both that I was living in the same house that he had lived in as a child.”

Tony was an avid football fan and as a child had been taken by his father Harry to watch Newmarket Town and his beloved Arsenal when they were playing at home at Highbury. He remained a Gunners’ supporter and lover of football all his life.

His daughter Lene remembered: “He once attended nine matches in a week including two Premier League games in one day.”

He served as competition secretary of the Cambridge Sunday Football League for 10 years and was also a former registration secretary with the Jewson Youth League.

He was programme editor for Newmarket Town for many years, with all his family helping out at the Town Ground.

Tony had also volunteered with the Meals on Wheels service, helped out at the town’s Citizens’ Advice Bureau, organised darts and cribbage leagues and pub quizzes and was an avid collector of pipes, a hobby he had inherited from his grandfather.

He leaves daughters Lene and Tanya, sons Alan and Karl, 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Journal content editor Alison Hayes said: “Tony was a one-off. It was he who ignited and fostered my interest in Newmarket’s fascinating history.

“His legacy is so important and I hope it can be used as a catalyst for the town to have its own local history museum so his work and that of others can be available to all residents.”



