Tributes have been paid to Peter Rossdale, a giant in the world of equine veterinary science, who died on Friday.

Dr Rossdale, who was 94, was one of the most respected equine vets in the world, having established his Newmarket practice, Rossdale and Partners, back in 1959. Today it employs more than 50 veterinarians and has a world-acclaimed equine hospital, diagnostic centre pathology lab and ambulatory practice.

He leaves an ongoing legacy in the town. The day before his death the practice opened a new £1.9 million laboratory and staff facilities at its Beaufort Cottage site in Newmarket.

Peter Rossdale.

“Peter’s energy enthusiasm and intellect will remain legendary among those who knew him,” said Sidney Ricketts, former senior partner of Rossdales and managing partner of Rossdales Laboratories for more than 40 years. “So many young colleagues, within and without Rossdales, owe him so much and only wish they could come close to his achievements. His colleagues are proud to have known him and to have worked with him and believe that he was one of the most important veterinary surgeons of our time.”

Mark Tompkins, chairman of the Newmarket Trainers’ Federation, said: “Peter was a marvellous man and a visionary in the vets’ profession. He not only revolutionised the profession in Newmarket but was a true, humble, gentleman who didn’t understand how brilliant he was.”

Having first taken an interest in horses at the age of six, Dr Rossdale developed a passion for science and dreamed of becoming a vet for horses while still at school.

Joining the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in 1952, he started practising in Sussex, before moving to the Reynolds, Leader, Day and Crowhurst practice in Newmarket. He set up his own practice with his first wife, Jill. The couple also ran their successful Romney House Stud, which they established in 1957 and bred a number of successful horses including First Trump and Mr Brooks.

In 1998 he was awarded an OBE for services to equine veterinary science, one of a host of accolades he received during his career.

During his years in practice, he developed a passion for perinatal work, spending countless nights looking after unwell foals during the thoroughbred breeding season.

As well as his love of science, Dr Rossdale had a passion for literature and published a number of books on equine health and the history of veterinary science in Newmarket. He was editor of the Equine Veterinary Journal from 1980 to 2011 and in 1986 launched Equine Veterinary Education and established it as a leading journal for practitioners.

In 2004 his contribution to the world of racing was recognised by the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association when he was awarded the Duke of Devonshire award.

After Jill’s death in 1999, he married Mary Sharkey and the couple enjoyed many happy years together, with Mary taking care of him after he suffered a stroke in 2020 which left him wheelchair-bound.

He is survived by two sons, a daughter, three step-daughters, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.