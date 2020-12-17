Tributes have been paid to Alan Gibson, recognised as Newmarket’s leading estate agent for half a century, who died on Thursday.

During his career, spent mainly with Januarys estate agents who then had offices across East Anglia, the son of a Newmarket head lad, Mr Gibson negotiated the sales and purchases of some of Newmarket’s most prestigious racing stables and stud farms, including Dalham Hall Stud, Plantation Stud, Clarehaven stables, Bedford House stables and Carlburg stables.

“Very few studs or stables changed hands without dad’s involvement,” said his son Simon. “Many clients only purchased property if he acted as agent and adviser, which even meant him travelling to Australia and New Zealand to assist a local client in the late 1980s.”

Tributes have been paid to Alan Gibson, recognised as Newmarket’s leading estate agent for half a century, who died on Thursday.

And he recalled the family’s incredulity when, one Sunday, racing legend Lester Piggott arrived on their doorstep to chat to his father about a property.

Through his father, ‘Spider’, who was long time head lad and work rider for champion flat trainer Sir Noel Murless, Mr Gibson acquired an early knowledge of the racing industry, which developed into a feel for the history of Newmarket and the intrinsic value of every training establishment and stud farm to the area.

He took riding lessons at Ann Hammond’s riding school, which is where he met his future wife, Sandra, who always said it was a good thing he had a proper job such was his lack of prowess on a horse.

Out of the saddle, he loved racing and began breeding racehorses in the early 1970s. Through his friendship with the late trainer Jeremy Hindley, he enjoyed success with the filly Bridestones, and in 1986 her son, Lockton, gave him his biggest win, the Group 1 National Stakes at The Curragh. With never more than three mares at a time, he bred numerous other winners, including multiple group winner Orchestra Stall, and as an owner had winners with James Toller and Robert Cowell.

Former trainer William Huntingdon with whom Mr Gibson’s son Dale, now executive director the the Professional Jockeys’ Association, served his apprenticeship, said: “Alan was the dominant expert on property, especially studs and stables, for decades. His attention to detail and discreet manner were second to none.

“He would have been just as successful had he been a government spy, such were his levels of planning and trust.”

Such was his discretion that when journalists would contact him hoping for news of the latest developments even his family would be unaware of what he was working on.

Away from racing, when working in Cambridge he sold DNA pioneer Francis Crick his first house and was a friend and adviser to philanthropist David Robinson. A racehorse owner, Mr Robinson lived in Bury Road where Mr Gibson was one of the first to see the multi-millionaire’s plans for the eponymous college he was to build for Cambridge University. But despite the many huge property deals in which he was involved, Mr Gibson also helped many local people find their first homes, something many of them never forgot.

“He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2009 and spent his last years at Gracewell in Kentford where he received excellent care,” said Simon, who is CIO at Mattioli Woods, in Newmarket, and has been a tireless fund-raiser for Alzheimer’s Research UK, since 2011. “I saw so many people there visiting their family members who would say, ‘I remember your dad he helped me buy my first house’.”

A former president of Newmarket Cricket Club, for which he was a top order batsman, Mr Gibson encouraged both his sons to play and also taught them table tennis, with Dale becoming a dual under 13 county champion. He was a former governor of Houldsworth Valley Primary School and regularly offered his services for local fund-raising events as an auctioneer. He leaves his widow, Sandra, to who he was married for 56 years, his two sons, and grandchildren George, Grace, Alice and Guy, a family ofwhom he was immensely proud. His funeral service will be at Cheveley parish church on Wednesday with the funeral cortege leaving the family’s home in the village at 10.40am. Donations in his memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Research UK or the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket