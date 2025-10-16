Dozens of tributes have been paid to a Newmarket racing charity worker who was found dead at her home.

Nicki Strong, 41, who was head of communications and marketing for Racing Welfare, died at her home in Andover in Hampshire on October 5.

An inquest has been opened and adjourned by the Hampshire coroner, but a full hearing will not be held until August 12 next year.

Nicki Strong, who was found dead at her home

“Nicki joined the team in 2021 and was never happier than when she was with horses,” said Racing Welfare’s chief executive Dawn Goodfellow.

“She was passionate about equine sports, grew up riding from a young age and even bought and retrained a number of ex-racehorses, which she took eventing and show jumping.

“At work, Nicki was dedicated to her job and excelled in leading on projects, including our Castle to Abbey Challenge, a charity walk involving more than 100 participants, and was responsible for a series of powerful Racing Welfare videos for Mental Health Awareness Week. The positive impact of her work on the lives of many cannot be overestimated.

“As a result of the support we provide day in, day out at Racing Welfare, we know only too well the devastating impact that a tragic and sudden loss like this can have and, as a much-loved and popular colleague, Nicki’s death has been incredibly difficult for the team to process.

“Our priority now is to offer support to those she worked with, and anyone in racing who has been affected by this news.

“All of our thoughts are with Nicki’s friends and family, who we are offering all the support possible to.”

More than 100 messages have been posted in response to Racing Welfare’s social media messages remembering Nicki, including from former colleague, Claire Pedley, who said: “You made the world a much better place.

“Your professionalism, compassion, highest of standards and expertise will forever be your legacy.”

Richard Farquhar, a former trustee of Racing Welfare said: “Nicki was a charming and intelligent young woman who contributed massively to the work of the charity. My profound sympathy to her family friends and colleagues.”

Nicki leaves her mother, Lesley, and siblings Kerry, Paul, Chris, Andy, Janet, Terry and Linda, who said their world would never be the same without her, adding: “She was only 41, far too young, with so much of her life still ahead of her.”

Before joining Racing Welfare Nicki had worked as head of communications for a charity providing residential care for young people with autism and for nine years worked in communications for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Her love of horses and equestrianism also saw her spend five years as press officer for the Hickstead Derby and the Royal International Horse Show.

Nicki’s funeral service will be held on at 2.30pmon October 27, at Charlton Park Crematorium, in Charlton.

Her family has said it will be a celebration of her life and as her favourite colour was blue have asked those attending to wear bright colours and not black.