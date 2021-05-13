Tributes have been paid to former Newmarket town councillor Dave Wright, who has died aged 60.

Studlands Park town and district councillor Michael Anderson, who served with Mr Wright, and was also a long-time friend, said: “I could live for 1,000 years and never find a nicer guy. Dave went out of his way to help people, even those he did not know. He is going to be so missed.”

Mr Wright, who had lived at Studlands Park for more than 25 years, died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital on May 2. He had been a patient in the intensive care unit since March 27 when he suffered a traumatic brain injury following a fall at his home.

Dave Wright at the unveiling of the Queen’s statue in Birdcage Walk in November 2016.

His daughter, Nicola, said: “He was in a coma but had woken up and appeared to be making positive steps towards recovery. On April 30 the hospital called to say how well he was doing but two days later he had died.”

Mr Wright grew up in Burwell and during his life he had a number of jobs but he will be best remembered for his skills as a DJ, and at karaoke, and was affectionately known as Superstar DJ Dave. “He loved to sing himself and did a lot of charity events,” said Nicola.

A former chairman of the Studlands Park Residents’ Association, Mr Wright was a passionate advocate for the estate he had made his home and the people who lived there. He started a community social media group and in 2015 was co-opted to represent the estate on Newmarket Town Council, a role of which he was immensely proud. But in June 2016 he suffered a debilitating stroke and he didn’t stand for re-election in 2019.

David Wright, with grandson Alex.

“After his stroke left him disabled, he wanted to be an advocate for disabled people, so he used to help organise the Purple Tuesday events,” said Nicola. “He also taught himself sign language because his aphasia left him struggling to communicate verbally. He was a real problem solver. He always said there was a solution to every problem.”

His funeral service is at St Mary’s Church on Monday, May 24, at 11am and his family have asked friends to gather on the green in Parkers Walk at 10.40am to say their farewells. Donations in his memory can be made to WASH Sailability, sailing for people with disabilities at online.

