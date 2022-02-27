Tributes have been paid to Mary Bowers, stalwart of the Newmarket branch of the Red Cross, who died earlier this month.

Mary, who was 89, had been a member of the organisation for more than 60 years and, in 2005, her service was recognised when she was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Geraldine Law, who was a member of the town branch with Mary, said: “She was the face of the Red Cross in Newmarket. She started off as a youth leader, then became assistant commandant and, when Monica Arnold, who had run the branch died, she became centre organiser. She was also instrumental in getting the new Red Cross centre in Mill Hill opened in 1994.”

Marys Bowers being presented with flowers by Jane Dow Red Cross fundraiser celebrating 60 years service.

Maurice Woollard, a Red Cross member for 25 years, said in the 1950s Mary, who was a nurse, had been involved with the tuberculosis wards which were sited in huts at the back of the then Newmarket General Hospital.

And in her role with the Red Cross she worked to help re-house Ugandan Asians, expelled by President Idi Amin in 1972 who, when they arrived in Britain, were initially housed at the former airbase at Stradishall just outside Newmarket.

“Mary dedicated more than half her life to the Red Cross and was very efficient, particularly on the administrative side,” said Maurice.

“She made sure any money donated went to the Newmarket branch.”

And when the Newmarket centre was closed by the charity in 2016, Maurice said Mary was instrumental in starting the medical loans service which still operates from the Christchurch in St Mary’s Square.

“She was so disappointed the centre was close she wanted to carry on in some way,” he said.

Mary and her husband Montem were married for more than 60 years and had two daughters, Lynne and Marcia.

Her funeral service will be at All Saints’ Church. in Newmarket. on Thursday, March 3 at 11am.