Tributes have been paid to a historian, whose legacy includes a website detailing the history of Newmarket’s shops, who has died at the age of 68.

Newmarket Local History Society (NLHS) member David Rippington, who lived in Stetchworth, died at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, on November 2. His funeral will be held at West Suffolk Crematorium on December 12 at noon.

Mr Rippington, who is survived by Christine, his wife of 44 years, spent most of his childhood in Newmarket and first became interested in the town’s history after working on his own family tree.

It was at that time he joined the history society, and later began work on his Newmarket Shops History website, which details the stories of the town’s shops with old photographs, histories, trade directory listings and personal anecdotes.

He was great friends with the late Tony Pringle, also a respected local historian, and they often collaborated on research projects.

An analytical design engineer by profession and a keen musician, he also worked with former local GP Dr Paul Sabin on his website detailing Newmarket’s medical history and was a staunch campaigner for Newmarket to have its own cinema, putting forward a case for the local authority to buy the former DeNiro’s nightclub and take it back to its days as the Doric cinema.

Although the idea was never actioned, the momentum he started for a town cinema eventually led to the opening of a cinema by the Newmarket Charitable Foundation at the King’s Theatre, in Fitzroy Street.

Local historian Dr Rachel Wood said: “Newmarket owes a great debt to David, and his website www.newmarketshops.info is an incredible resource for anyone who wants to find out more about the history of our town.

“I simply cannot say how many times I have consulted it myself, and I will always be grateful for all of David’s work.

“More than this though, the website tells you something about David himself – the meticulous care he put into it, as well as his modesty and determination to credit others.

“Most of all, it shows his very real love for the town and its people and, for me, it will stand as a tribute to a lovely man as well as to Newmarket.”

Sandra Easom, chairman of NLHS, said Mr Rippington was a popular and respected member. “His enquiring mind and technical skills had helped him become an accomplished local history researcher,” she said.

“This was easily coupled with another of his interests – photography. David could usually be found in serious discussions with various NLHS members as they tried to piece together various bits of historical evidence to get the bigger picture. Discussions about technical matters were also frequent.

“This was invaluable because one of the biggest problems in history research is storing information and images. Our first webmaster, Rod Vincent, and David had many discussions and David eventually decided to construct his own local history website so that Rod’s content would remain independent.

“David also had an idea for an interactive type of local history website which could easily be used by anyone for research. So, newmarketshops.info was created. David had also been involved in many other local history projects. He will be sadly missed.”