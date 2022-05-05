Hundreds of tributes have been paid to a Newmarket charity fund-raiser who was found dead on Sunday at his Studlands Park home, two weeks after being seriously injured in a road crash.

Forty-nine-year-old father-of-two Simon Gear had left Addenbrooke’s Hospital on Saturday where he had been treated since April 17 following the crash on the A142 at Soham when his Suzuki GXR 750 motorbike was in collision with a truck towing a small trailer.

Simon, a BT engineer, was airlifted to hospital where his injuries were found to include two pelvic fractures.

Yesterday, his brother Martin, who is a well-known Newmarket DJ, said since the news of Simon’s death he had received more than 900 messages of support on his social media page.

“Everyone knew my brother,” said Martin, “and this has come as a huge shock, not just to us but to all of his friends and everyone who knew him. He was just so well-known.”

It is the second tragedy to strike the family in a little over a year as in March 2021, Margaret, mother to Simon, Martin and their sister Helen, died after a battle with cancer. She was 76.

And it was to raise funds for St Nicholas Hospice Care, which had nursed Margaret through the final weeks of her life, that Simon decided to have his head shaved in October last year.

He raised more than £1,500 and also dedicated his charity effort to his friend and work colleague Neil Ashman who died earlier in 2021 also as a result of cancer.

In his younger days Simon, who was born and brought up in Exning, where his mother managed the George Gibson Close housing scheme, had been a keen Sunday league football player and a member of Alcia Athletic.

Martin said his brother loved riding his motorbike, which had been a gift from his late mother.

“She bought it for him just before she died,” he said. “It had been mothballed over the winter at my house. He had spent hours cleaning it and it was the first time he had ridden it for months when he was in the accident.

“He loved going to Hunstanton and was coming back from there when the crash happened,” he said.

Simon leaves his partner, Rae, and his two children seven-year-old Archie and Ellie, who is 11.

“He was just a great brother,” said Martin, who said the family had been comforted by all the messages of support they had received from friends and Simon’s employers.