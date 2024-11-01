Newmarket’s racing community has been mourning the loss of one of its much-respected members Paula Roberts who has died aged 61.

During her many years working for Sir Michael Stoute, Paula became a familiar face at racecourses both at home and abroad as she looked after champions Pilsudski and Fantastic Light.

The former won a Breeders’ Cup Turf in 1996 before landing the remarkable haul of the Eclipse Stakes, Irish Champion Stakes, Champion Stakes and the Japan Cup.

Paula Roberts with her beloved Pilsudski

Paula also had charge of Fantastic Light when he was trained by Stoute and won the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic at Nad Al Sheba in Dubai.

“Racing was Paula’s passion,” said her sister Sue Pyke, “as were most animals. If you had four legs and a tail then you were at the top of her list.”

Hailing originally from Witney in Oxfordshire, Sue said her sister had left home at 16 determined to make a career in racing. Before arriving in Newmarket she had worked for trainer David Gandolfo in her native Oxfordshire and for Mick Hinchcliffe in Lambourn for who she drove horseboxes.

Paula had first been diagnosed with ovarian cancer a decade ago and underwent major surgery and gruelling chemotherapy fighting the disease right to the end.

She took voluntary redundancy from Stoute’s yard but found a new purpose in gardening and was a passionate and influential manager of the Newmarket Allotment Association’s Field Terrace Road site, working hard to make gardening accessible to all members of her local community.

Close friend and fellow allotment holder Sue Edmondson said: “She was passionate about what she did and would never give up, she battled on no matter what.

“She had so much courage and lived every day as if it were her last.”

Sue’s post on social media announcing that Paula had died attracted more than 170 comments many from friends and former workmates.

Owen Burroughs, now a successful trainer, knew Paula from his days as as assistant trainer at Stoute’s, said: “Paula was one of the best I had the pleasure to work with. You only had to ask Paula once and it got done. May she rest in peace.”

Elaine Stannard said: “Paula was a wonderful lady who took me under her wing as a youngster. I can hear her now ‘come on littlun’. She called me that years later when she visited me in Dubai to meet my littlun. Rest peacefully.”

Last year, in recognition of her bravery in battling cancer Paula was given the honour of switching on Newmarket's Christmas lights.

Newmarket BID manager Natalie Robinson said: “We were honoured to have Paula as one of our local heroes to turn on the Christmas Lights. Her nomination stood out due to her positive impact on our community, and I know that her commitment, passion and dedication with the allotment association will live on for years to come.”

Paula’s funeral will be on Tuesday, November 19 at the North Oxfordshire Crematorium at 11am.

A celebration of her life in Newmarket is also being arranged for her many friends in the town to pay their respects.

Details will follow on SuffolkNews and in the Newmarket Journal.