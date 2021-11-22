Three people who were arrested following an assault in Newmarket at the weekend have been released on bail.

It follows an incident at around 11.30pm on Saturday where police were called by the ambulance service to reports that two men had been injured in an assault.

The victims, two men in their 20s, were attacked in an alleyway on New Cut following an altercation. They sustained injuries to their face and head.

The three people arrested following a Newmarket assault have been bailed.

They were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Two men, a 62-year-old year old and an 18-year-old, and a 42-year-old woman were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning, on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All three have since been released on police bail and must answer to police on Sunday 19 December.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses to the incident and ask anyone who was in the area between 11.20pm and 11.40pm and saw anything to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 65786/21.

Police would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the community.

