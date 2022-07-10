Three friends will soon be teeing off for a marathon four-rounds of golf in a single day in the hope of raising £1,000 for charity.

Golf enthusiasts Jack Welford, Connor Pollington and Tom Bunting, who are all from Newmarket, will be walking more than 20 miles over a period of 12 to 14 hours on July 15 as part of Macmillan’s Longest Day Golf Challenge.

“We all enjoy golf and have been playing together for the past two years or so, and everyone has either lost someone to cancer or known someone who has fought it, so it was an easy decision to enter a team and raise some money,” said Tom.

Tom Bunting, right, Jack Welford,left, and Connor Pollington.

“There are so many cancer charities out there who do a lot of brilliant work and Macmillan are fantastic in the way they support families through such difficult times, so we wanted to do what we could for this great charity.

“Our first round will start at 6.20am and we’ll have family members and friends dropping by with food, water and spare balls to keep us going. We expect to lose quite a few balls along the way.

“We’ll be keeping score and having fun to spur each other on through the day, because we’ll need that enjoyment to keep our energy up, but in rounds two and three I think the quality of golf might drop off a bit as the important thing is to get through the rounds.

“We all played a practice round the other day and we were really tired by the end of it. I was thinking, what have I got myself in to with this challenge?

“But we’re massive golf fans and we know it will be great fun, so we can’t wait to get to the first hole and get started.

“It’s a our first ever fund-raiser, but, I’d like to do more and knowing the other guys I wouldn’t be surprised if we decided to make it an annual event.”

The three friends, whose team is called ‘Dude, where’s my par?’ are hoping that a surge in donations will push them closer to their £1,000 target as the tee off day approaches.

To help them meet their goal or find out more about the challenge visit: https://longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/dudewheresmypar11