Driver stopped on A14 near Newmarket reported for 34 alleged motoring offences

By Ash Jones
Published: 11:47, 26 January 2023
 | Updated: 11:56, 26 January 2023

A driver has been reported for 34 driving offences, all reportedly committed within a month, after being stopped along a major route.

Police pulled over a vehicle on the A14 near Newmarket for a tachograph check.

They found three offences related to mode switching; 17 for driving without a tachograph card inserted; while 14 represented them exceeding the legal drive time limit.

Officers allege all the violations occurred in the last 28 days.

The longest time without a break was believed to be 10 hours and 20 minutes, they added.

