More news, no ads

A driver has been reported for 34 driving offences, all reportedly committed within a month, after being stopped along a major route.

Police pulled over a vehicle on the A14 near Newmarket for a tachograph check.

They found three offences related to mode switching; 17 for driving without a tachograph card inserted; while 14 represented them exceeding the legal drive time limit.

#CVU stopped this vehicle #A14Newmarket for tachograph check. Current day and previous 28 days checked.

Offences found -

3 mode switch

17 drive w/o card inserted

14 exceed drive time (longest was 10hrs 20mins w/o break)

Driver reported for 34 offences@MildnhallPolice

#1787/1320 pic.twitter.com/QEuNfCAA4x — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) January 26, 2023

Officers allege all the violations occurred in the last 28 days.

The longest time without a break was believed to be 10 hours and 20 minutes, they added.