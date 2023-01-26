Driver stopped on A14 near Newmarket reported for 34 alleged motoring offences
Published: 11:47, 26 January 2023
| Updated: 11:56, 26 January 2023
A driver has been reported for 34 driving offences, all reportedly committed within a month, after being stopped along a major route.
Police pulled over a vehicle on the A14 near Newmarket for a tachograph check.
They found three offences related to mode switching; 17 for driving without a tachograph card inserted; while 14 represented them exceeding the legal drive time limit.
Officers allege all the violations occurred in the last 28 days.
The longest time without a break was believed to be 10 hours and 20 minutes, they added.