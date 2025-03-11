A member of the maintenance team at Newmarket’s award-winning Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa has been named its employee of the year for 2024.

According to his citation over the past year, Tony Welsh had gone above and beyond in his role, stepping up to lead the maintenance department ahead of the appointment of a new head. It said his dedication and diligence had made a significant impact across all areas of the hotel, ensuring a seamless and efficient operation.

And Tony took the award ahead of some stiff competition with head gardener Jim Beeton, senior sous chef Jake Howells, and Roksana Mondrezejewska, who works in the restaurant and bar named as runners-up.

Noel Byrne presents Tony Welsh with his award with runners up, from left: Jake Howells, Roksana Mondrezejewska and Jim Beeton

“Tony is an exceptional asset to our team, and his commitment to the hotel is truly inspiring,” said Noel Byrne, the hotel’s chief executive.

“His ability to step up and lead when needed, combined with his expertise and work ethic, makes him a deserving winner of this award. We are also thrilled to acknowledge Jim, Jake, and Roksana for their outstanding contributions. Congratulations to all.”

Tony who was voted employee of the month back in August by his work colleagues, said: “I am incredibly honoured to be named employee of the year. It has been a pleasure to contribute to the success of Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa, and I am grateful to work alongside such a fantastic team.”

Previously a runner-up for the award in 2023 Tony was said to have consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism, knowledge, and approachability with his proactive approach to maintenance and problem-solving invaluable, particularly his implementation of projects within the hotel’s health and fitness club, which were said to have significantly benefited the business.

A spokeswoman for the hotel and spa said: “Tony is highly regarded by both his colleagues and the hotel’s management team, who have praised his unwavering commitment, reliability, and ability to support every department with their maintenance needs. In recognition of his outstanding contribution, Tony will be treated to a luxury weekend away at a Pride of Britain Hotel of his choice.”