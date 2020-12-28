The trust set up to be at the helm of the project to turn Newmarket’s most historic racing yard into a new national horseracing museum, and which over a period of 15 years raised more than £19 million to help pay for it, will be wound up early next year having achieved all its objectives.

The Home of Horseracing Trust (HOHT) was set up by Forest Heath District Council and the National Horseracing Museum (NHRM) with the purpose of raising funds and developing plans for the museum to move from its original High Street site, to a large new centre at Palace House where it could become a modern world class visitor attraction.

“Whilst it took many years before that memorable day in 2016, when the Queen opened the new National Horseracing Museum, we did get there in the end,” said Peter Jensen, chairman of the trust since its formation.

Newmarket’s Palace House, now a world class visitor attraction.

“The final result was very different to the initial goal of moving the existing museum to a new site. The new museum is a combination of the National Horseracing Museum, telling the story of horse racing, the British Sporting Art Trust, with a world class gallery of classic sporting art, and the Retraining of Racehorses charity, providing the retired racehorses themselves, for the public to see and touch.

“We now have a tremendous venue, with a terrific story to tell and I have no doubt that this flagship destination centre will be a great success, especially with the Newmarket community and the horseracing industry fully behind it”.

Cllr Andy Drummond, the final chairman of the project executive board, said: “The formal close out of this ambitious project is a testament to the vision and work of many. It was a decade in the making and is now firmly established as a world class visitor attraction that will benefit the whole town and racing for decades to come. It was always more than a building.

Peter Jensen with the Queen when she officially opened the new museum in 2016.

"It has been a partnership of public, private - and community - interests working together. I thank all those who contributed in whatever measure to this huge enterprise and offer my congratulations on what they have achieved. I’d also like to take this opportunity the thank Peter Jensen,from day one, for his fantastic work and commitment over the years to get us to where we are today.”

Anne-Marie Hogan, current director of the museum, added: “With the ongoing support of the racing industry, Arts Council England, National Lottery heritage fund and our local council we have a really exciting future ahead of us and a compelling story to tell.

"Along with our chairman Stephen Bourne and the rest of the NHRM team, we believe we have a great deal to celebrate and we look forward to welcoming visitors old and new to our award-winning museum.”

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket