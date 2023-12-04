A Suffolk jockey who started her career in the area has now become the first British woman to ride 1,000 winners on the flat.

Hayley Turner, who lives in Newmarket and had her first ride as an apprentice at Southwell, secured her 1,000th victory at Chelmsford racecourse riding tradesman for trainer David Simcock.

It has been a long and arduous journey for the jockey originally from Nottinghamshire who has achieved a lot in her chosen field.

The 40-year-old has previously retired back in 2015 but returned to the saddle after only 12 months away from the track.

This year she has celebrated 36 wins and now resides in Newmarket where she also trains.

With her latest achievement, Turner joins an elite list of jockeys to have reached the landmark 1000th win milestone including Frankie Dettori and Silvestre de Sousa.

Turner recalled her humble beginnings in the sport.

"I've always ridden ponies, I got involved in racing after school," said Turner.

"I was more interested in doing something with horses than going the academic route. When I was 15 I attended the Northern Racing College in Doncaster.

"A friend of mine Adam Pogson and his dad Charles are both trainers at Farnsfield and I spent a lot of time there.

Hayley Turner - Image: Megan Ridgwell.

"I had a ride for them earlier this year. At the racing college, you learn how horses are looked after and tacked up.

"I had to learn how to ride thoroughbreds, it is a great course.

"People can do the course without having prior experience, I was lucky that I had ridden ponies."

Turner said she was relieved to get her 1000th win under her belt.

“It has been an incredible journey to get to 1,000 winners," she said.

"There have been lots of highs and a few lows, but I am thrilled to have reached the milestone.

"I can't thank everyone enough who has helped me so far and as long as I am doing well and enjoying racing, I will keep going.

Hayley Turner - 1000th winner Tradesman Chelmsford City racecourse Megan Coggin - 21st November Image: Megan Ridgwell.

"There have been male jockeys who have ridden into their 50s. It would be great to set the trend for women and do that myself.

"As long as I am healthy I plan to keep riding."

Turner cites being the first female jockey to secure a Group One victory outright when she won the 2011 July Cup on Dream Ahead as one of her greatest achievements.

Turner said that she is passionate about sports and loves watching boxing.

She is also an avid snooker fan and Notts County supporter.

Turner said that she is proud to be a trailblazer for female jockeys coming through today.

“It’s amazing to see the progression of woman riders since I began, and I feel proud that I have been part of that turning point," said Turner.

"Long may it continue.”