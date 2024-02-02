One of television’s favourite architects is inviting young people to design green homes and spaces for a site in a Suffolk town.

Presenter George Clarke, known for work Channel 4 shows, including Old House New Home and Remarkable Renovations, is calling on children and young people to submit designs for a site in Newmarket.

The ‘Think Circular’ challenge is open to those aged between five and 18 living in Suffolk. They can submit their ideas as physical designs, digital drawings or even through popular gaming platforms such as Minecraft and Roblox.

Architect and TV presenter George Clarke has launched a new challenge for children and young people in Suffolk. Picture: MOBIE

Clarke and his education charity, the Ministry of Building Innovation and Education (MOBIE), is working alongside housebuilder Lovell on the project, with winners from schools and colleges set to be announced in the spring.

The presenter said: “ This Think Circular challenge is a great way to engage young people in the crucial conversation about what Suffolk’s future homes should be like.

“I cannot wait to see how they respond - based on previous challenges I know we will be amazed by their imagination and creativity.”

It is estimated that 70,000 new homes are required to accommodate Suffolk’s growing population between now and 2030.

Suffolk County Council has selected Lovell Partnerships as its partner for a new joint venture: Edmundham Developments.

Entries for the challenge will close on April 12, 2024.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact home@mobie.org.uk.