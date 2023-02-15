Two drivers have been reported for alleged motoring offences along a major route, one of whom was a suspected speeder.

Mildenhall Police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped two vehicles on the A14 near Newmarket.

Officers said they were following one motorist in an unmarked police car along the route.

Whilst following a vehicle (in unmarked car) on #A14 #Newmarket that had been travelling at 100mph+, the driver of this vehicle decided to undertake us. Both were stopped & reported. This driver also dealt with for having no business insurance. #fatal4 @MildnhallPolice

#1787 pic.twitter.com/nOVmmi4XVv — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 15, 2023

They allege the driver was going over 100 miles-per-hour.

A second car then undertook them, they added.

Both vehicles were stopped, and the second driver also reported for having no business insurance, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police added.