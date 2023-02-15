Motorists stopped and reported on A14 near Newmarket for alleged motoring offences, including suspected speeding
Published: 19:12, 15 February 2023
| Updated: 19:27, 15 February 2023
Two drivers have been reported for alleged motoring offences along a major route, one of whom was a suspected speeder.
Mildenhall Police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped two vehicles on the A14 near Newmarket.
Officers said they were following one motorist in an unmarked police car along the route.
They allege the driver was going over 100 miles-per-hour.
A second car then undertook them, they added.
Both vehicles were stopped, and the second driver also reported for having no business insurance, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police added.