Two lanes have been closed on part of the A14 outside a Suffolk town due to flooding.

Following heavy rainfall in the area, lanes one and two on the major route eastbound have shut outside Newmarket, between junction 37 and 38.

According to a social media post from National Highways: East, a gully sucker is in attendance.

The Environment Agency has issued several alerts across Suffolk, with yellow weather warnings in place from the Met Office.

There are no delays on the A14 with the third lane outside Newmarket still open.