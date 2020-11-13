London teenager and man arrested after £5,000 worth of drugs and knife found at Windsor Road property in Newmarket
Published: 17:37, 13 November 2020
| Updated: 17:38, 13 November 2020
A teenage boy and a man have been arrested after police found £5,000 worth of class A drugs and a knife at a Newmarket house.
Suffolk Police drug teams visited a property in Windsor Road at around 5.30pm yesterday to carry out a welfare check.
There they arrested a man in his 40s and a teenage boy on suspicion of drugs offences.
The teenager, from London, and the man were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
