A teenage boy and a man have been arrested after police found £5,000 worth of class A drugs and a knife at a Newmarket house.

Suffolk Police drug teams visited a property in Windsor Road at around 5.30pm yesterday to carry out a welfare check.

There they arrested a man in his 40s and a teenage boy on suspicion of drugs offences.

The teenager, from London, and the man were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

