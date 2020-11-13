Home   Newmarket   News   Article

London teenager and man arrested after £5,000 worth of drugs and knife found at Windsor Road property in Newmarket

By Rhoda Morrison
rhoda.morrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:37, 13 November 2020
 | Updated: 17:38, 13 November 2020

A teenage boy and a man have been arrested after police found £5,000 worth of class A drugs and a knife at a Newmarket house.

Suffolk Police drug teams visited a property in Windsor Road at around 5.30pm yesterday to carry out a welfare check.

There they arrested a man in his 40s and a teenage boy on suspicion of drugs offences.

The teenager, from London, and the man were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

