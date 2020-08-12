A Newmarket pair were arrested this week after they assaulted police officers investigating a crash in the town.

Police were called at around 10.15pm on Monday to reports of a car obstructing Tulyar Walk, Newmarket.

At the scene, officers spoke to a man and woman, both in their 40s, who are believed to have been in the car prior to it stopping.

A man and woman have been arrested for assaulting police officers and drink driving.

The man was detained for being drunk and disorderly and both were arrested for assaulting a police officer, drink driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain in custody.

