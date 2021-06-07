Two boys and a man have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teenager at a short stay hotel in Newmarket.

Emergency services were called to a short stay hotel in the town's Mill Hill in the early hours of Friday after a 19-year-old man was stabbed twice in the back.

Officers recovered a knife from the scene, which is now forming part of their investigation, and Suffolk Police have today revealed officers have arrested three people in connection with the stabbing.

Yesterday police arrested a a 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assault. He has been released on police bail, and must return to the police on July 1.

And earlier today officers arrested another two people from Bury St Edmunds - a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy - on suspicion of assault.

The pair are now at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where they are set to be questioned by detectives investigating the knifing.

The teenage victim remains in hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Anyone who has any information or knowledge of the incident should contact Bury St Edmunds CID quoting 37/29365/21."

Police were at the scene until Friday evening, with Newmarket's PSCO Bill Butcher standing guard at the door.

Mill House, a Victorian terraced property, is divided into several rooms which are then let out using online hotel and short stay websites.

The owner of the property, Oliver Lines, does not live at the house and depends on a keypad to allow guests to access the rooms.

The property is listed on online booking sites Airbnb and Booking.com, in which the owner lets out its six bedrooms, enough for 11 guests.

On Airbnb it is listed as costing £500 a night for the entire property, with a £95 cleaning fee. There is also another £101 service fee.

And on Booking.com, potential renters can get a room for as little as £60 a night.

On its online property listings it is advertised as offering an ‘excellent level of comfort, style and convenience’, with a ‘great outdoor decked terrace for socialising, dining or enjoying a crisp glass of wine as the sun goes down’.

Police have been called to reports of disturbances at the rental in the past.

