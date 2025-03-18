Two cars have been stolen overnight in Newmarket.

A black Audi Q5, with the registration WF22 FMG, was stolen from Doris Street, sometime between 9pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday.

A white Mercedes GLC, with the registration AD17 BJZ, was stolen from Adastral Close, sometime between 10.45pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday.

Police are appealing after two cars were stolen overnight in Newmarket. Picture: iStock

Officers are appealing and ask if you have any information about either of these incidents, contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime references 37/14216/25 and 37/14226/25 via the website.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.