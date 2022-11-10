Two men have been charged with Newmarket drug offences after drug paraphernalia was found by police.

Soren Price, 21 of Bill Rickaby Drive, and Vinnie Whittred, 19 of Willow Crescent, were arrested after two warrants were carried out on properties in the town.

During a search of the Bill Rickaby Drive property, mobile phones, a quantity of cash, paraphernalia associated with supply and a samurai sword were recovered.

Bill Rickaby Drive. Picture: Google maps (60559183)

A 21–year–old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and a 20–year–old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

They were both taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and the 20–year–old was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

During a search at Willow Crescent, a 19–year–old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds PIC.

Willow Crescent. Picture: Google maps (60559208)

Soren Price was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

Whittred was also charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

Both appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday where they were remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday 7 December.

DI Greg Moore said: “This was a joint operation involving the Serious Crime Disruption Team from the east and west, as well the Scorpion team and the Sentinel team from the west.

“These charges are a good example of how the force is ensuring the county remains a hostile environment for those involved in the supply of drugs.

"It will hopefully provide reassurance to Suffolk residents that we will continue to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people.”

Police ask anyone who believes drug dealing is taking place in their area to call them on 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers here or by calling 0800 555 111.