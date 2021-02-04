Two men have today appeared in court after a police raid found more than £40,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in a Newmarket house.

Officers from Suffolk Police raided a house in Tulyar Walk yesterday, where a significant quantity Class A and Class B substances were found and two men were arrested.

Lee Binge, of Newmarket's Tulyar Walk, and Gregory Simmons, of Thorpe Way in Cambridge, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court today.

Forty-year-old Binge is facing charges of possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine, as well as possession of criminal property, £1,000 in cash.

And Simmons, 32, is set to face counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine.

Both Binge and Simmons were told they must appear before Ipswich Crown Court at a date to be fixed, and bench chairman David Broughton remanded the duo in custody.

After the hearing Acting Detective Sergeant John Gavin, of the Serious Crime Disruption team, said: "“These arrests and seizures are as a result of us responding pro-actively to offences linked to illegal drugs activity in the town.

"The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and, with the support of the public who provide us with intelligence about suspected activity in their communities, we will continue to disrupt drug supply activity.”

Suffolk Police's Serious Crime Disruption Team is designed to disrupt serious and organised gangs whose criminal activity focuses on issues such as drug supply and harmful personal acquisitive crime such as robbery or burglary.

