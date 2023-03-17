Two men, accused of a vicious attack which left a man lying in a pool of blood on a Newmarket street, have been cleared on the direction of a judge.

Thirty-three-year-old Nicholas Carter, of Waterloo Close in Newmarket, and Joshua Durrant, 30, of Barkways in Burwell, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday when they denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Stephen Price.

The court heard Mr Price had been attacked in Park Lane on August 21, 2021, and, according to James Onalaja, prosecuting, it was the defendants who had carried out what he said was an unprovoked, senseless, and violent attack, which left the victim with a traumatic brain injury, and fractures to his face and shoulder, which saw him hospitalised for more than a month.

Park Lane in Newmarket

Mr Price had been staying in the street with a friend, following the death of his wife, Donna, two weeks before. He had found her with serious head injuries outside their flat in New Cheveley Road. An inquest later ruled she had died accidently as the result of a fall from the flat's communal bathroom window.

Mr Onalaji said the case against Carter and Durrant was mainly circumstantial.

And on Thursday, the second day of the trial, he told the court the prosecution would be offering no further evidence against the two men and Judge Emma Peters directed the jury to return not guilty verdicts for both defendants.