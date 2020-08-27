Two men have appeared in court today accused of grievous bodily harm following an alleged assault outside a Newmarket betting shop.

Thirty-year-old Nicholas Carter, of Hollybush Corner in Bradfield St George near Bury St Edmunds , and 23-year-old Flynn Matthews are accused of stabbing a man near the Betfred in Valley Way on June 15 last year at about 9.30pm.

At Ipswich Crown Court today the pair, who are jointly charged, admitted to unlawful wounding but have denied the more serious charge of doing so with intent.

Two people appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today, accused of stabbing a man outside a Newmarket betting shop last year. Picture by Mark Westley.

Judge Emma Peters released Carter on bail. Matthews has been remanded in custody.

A trial date has not yet been set by the court.

Earlier this year the two appeared before Ipswich-based Suffolk Magistrates' Court for their preliminary hearing, before they were sent to the more senior court.

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk