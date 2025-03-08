Two men have been arrested and two others have been taken to hospital following an assault in a town this afternoon.

Officers were called at 3.40pm to the incident in High Street, Newmarket, following reports of an altercation involving a number of people.

The road was closed in both directions for a time but has since reopened.

Two men have been arrested and two others have been taken to hospital following an assault in High Street, Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Two men suffered injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Two other men, aged 26 and 23, of Newmarket, were arrested a short time later on suspicions of causing grievous bodily harm and have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned by officers.

Witnesses to the incident or anybody with any information are asked to contact Bury police on 101, quoting reference 37/12771/25.