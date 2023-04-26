Two men arrested in Newmarket after police officers use battering ram to enter house
Published: 18:32, 26 April 2023
| Updated: 19:10, 26 April 2023
Two men have been arrested for drug offences after police used a battering ram to enter a property in a Suffolk town.
Officers used the item to enter a property off Black Bear Lane in Newmarket yesterday morning, with a 52-year-old man and a 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.
The pair were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
They have since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.