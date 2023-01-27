Two men have been charged with drug dealing offences in Newmarket after two separate operations were carried out by Suffolk Police.

On Monday January 23, officers from the West and East Serious Crime Disruption Team, supported by the West Scorpion and Sentinel teams, attended an address in Newmarket and arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of drug offences.

Christopher Cook, 25 of St George, was later charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Cook was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he was further remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on February 21.

A separate operation was carried out on Wednesday January 25 by officers from the same team working alongside the Met Police Operation Orochi team.

They arrested a man in east London on suspicion of drug dealing offences in Newmarket.

Jerome Underhill, 30 of Mount Pleasant Lane in London, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

He was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday January 26 and was subsequently remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on February 23.

DI Greg Moore said: “These results in recent days demonstrate once again that we remain on the front foot when it comes to tackling Count Lines drug dealing.

"There is no place to hide for suspects with our specialist officers continuing to be highly effective at rooting out such individuals.”

If you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place, police ask that you report it to them by calling 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to report anonymously – either online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.