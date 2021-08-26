Two men have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in Newmarket at the weekend.

Officers were called to Park Lane just after midnight on Sunday, August 22, to reports of a man lying unconscious half in the road and half on the pavement.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment with serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Park Lane in Newmarket.

Police arrested two men, Nicholas Carter, 31 of Waterloo Close, Newmarket, and Joshua Durrant, 28 of Barkways, Burwell Cambridgeshire, on Tuesday who have now both been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are set to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday 22 August on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, remains on police bail until Wednesday 15 September, pending further enquiries.

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket