Two Soham men are set to appear in court later today accused of attempted murder after a man was shot just outside the town.

Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have both been charged with attempted murder and will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court later today.

A third man, Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, will also appear at the court and is accused of assisting an offender.

At the weekend a 69-year-old man was arrested. He has been released with no further action to be taken.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to Eye Hill Drove, just outside the town, in the early hours of Saturday morning after a man in his 30s was shot.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, in a serious condition. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

