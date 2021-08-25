Two more men have been arrested after a man was found with serious head injuries in Newmarket's Park Lane at the weekend.

Officers were called just after midnight on Sunday to reports of a man lying unconscious half in the road and half on the pavement.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Park Lane in Newmarket

The cause of his injuries are still being investigated, but a police spokesperson said they are consistent with him having been a victim of assault.

Yesterday, police officers arrested a 31-year-old man from Newmarket and a 28-year-old man from Cambridgeshire in connection with the incident.

Both were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and they are currently being questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday night, also on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, has been released on bail until Wednesday, September 15.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm on Sunday night and midnight and saw or heard anything that could assist the investigation.

Any motorists passing through with a dashcam in their vehicle are asked to review the footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, by emailing Peter.Gray@suffolk.police.uk or on the police website, quoting reference 46171/21.

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket