Two dogs stolen from their kennel at a farm in Freckenham on Monday have been reunited with their owner but a third, taken at the same time, is still missing.

Karen Raven-Saich said she was contacted by a vet in Kent after Jack Russell terrier Vinn and Cairn terrier Murdoch, were found by a woman after they had been dumped with another dog in Orpington. Both terriers were micro-chipped.

“I can’t thank that woman enough,” said Karen.

Suffolk Police appeal. Picture by Mark Westley (43557040)

“We are so happy to have the two dogs back but Penny is still missing and we are desperate for news of her.”

Penny is a Jack Russell neutered female who was take in the raid on the farm at around 5-11pm.

Three individuals wearing rain jackets and hoodie tops were caught on CCTV as they climbed over a low fence and let loose several dogs from the kennels, before stealing three.

Karen works on the farm, which is owned by her parents, and keeps her dogs, which are all family pets, in their own kennels while she is working.

Anyone with information about the theft of the dogs should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/72376/20.

