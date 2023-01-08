Two people arrested in Exning near Newmarket as drugs, weapons and cash seized
Published: 15:38, 08 January 2023
| Updated: 17:29, 08 January 2023
Drugs, weapons and cash were found at a home in a Suffolk village yesterday evening.
It followed a stop and search by officers in Exning, near Newmarket, where two people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and money laundering.
The two suspects tried to pass each other cash and drugs in front of the officers.
Their attempts were quickly thwarted by police.