Drugs, weapons and cash were found at a home in a Suffolk village yesterday evening.

It followed a stop and search by officers in Exning, near Newmarket, where two people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and money laundering.

The two suspects tried to pass each other cash and drugs in front of the officers.

#NRT5 had the Police Officer nose overnight in #Exning with 2 people attempting to pass cash & drugs whilst in our company, hoping we wouldnt see. Stop searches conducted, both arrested for PWITS & Money Laundering. During home searches, cash, weapons & drugs seized. #988 #307 pic.twitter.com/825IpCjDml — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) January 8, 2023

Their attempts were quickly thwarted by police.