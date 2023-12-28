Two people who suffered serious injuries in a crash between an ambulance and a car have died.

Police attended the two-vehicle incident in Bury Road, between Kentford and Newmarket, at about 7.30pm last Tuesday.

It involved a marked transport ambulance, which was carrying two people and a driver, whilst the car, a blue VW Golf, just had a driver.

Two people who have suffered serious injuries following an crash between an ambulance and a car, in Bury Road, near Newmarket, have died. Picture: Google Maps

Two people in the ambulance – a female driver and a male passenger – suffered serious injuries and were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment.

The second passenger sustained minor injuries.

The male passenger within the ambulance, a man in his 90s, has died.

The driver of the Golf, a woman in her 70s, who has suffered serious injuries, has also died.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting SC-19122023-302.