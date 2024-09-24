Two people remain in critical condition and a man has been arrested after two cars collided at a junction before crashing into a wall in Newmarket.

The incident at the junction of The Street and Court Barns involved a black Mercedes CLA 180 and a grey Mercedes E350 at 4.45pm yesterday.

The cars collided at the junction, before leaving the road and crashing into the wall of a nearby property.

The driver of the black Mercedes, a 19-year-old man from Newmarket, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is in custody at Parkside Police Station.

An 18-year-old man, who was a passenger in the black car, suffered life-threatening injuries and the second passenger, a 16-year-old boy, suffered slight injuries.

The driver of the grey car, a 70-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

All those injured were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police offered support to Cambridgeshire Police and said air ambulance and the ambulance service attended the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact officers via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting incident 336 of September 23.

Alternatively, call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.