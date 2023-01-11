More news, no ads

Two people had to be rescued from their vehicle after a crash near Newmarket.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A1303 in Swaffham Bulbeck at 8.57am after reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The road was closed while firefighters freed the people from their car.

Police were called to the A1303 near Newmarket this morning. Picture: Google Maps

No serious injuries have been reported, according to a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police.

Officers remain at the scene while recovery takes place.

Fire crews from Cambridge and Newmarket attended the scene.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.