Two people suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on the A14 yesterday.

Cambridgeshire Police were alerted at 5.41pm to the incident involving three cars on the road near Swaffham Bulbeck, close to Newmarket.

One of the cars had veered into a ditch.

Police attended with paramedics and firefighters, and two people suffered serious injuries.

The road reopened at 3am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Police quoting incident 362 of August 11.